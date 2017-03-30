Chris Evans and Jenny Slate's romance was as fun as it was shortlived. Of all the celebrity pairings, theirs always seemed a little oddball. On the one hand, they were both dating superheroes. Evans was Captain America and Slate was Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.
Their breakup was nearly as whirlwind and left some of us a little shook. Shit, it happened so fast that the movie that they met on hasn't even come out yet. But their behavior as exes so far has been on-point. To wit: Evans gushing about ex Slate to People.
“She’s my favorite human,” Evans tells the magazine. “She’s the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.’ It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful. She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”
Wow. That's, like, nicer than even my mom would say about me. That's not because my mom doesn't love me, it's because that's about the nicest thing anyone has said about anyone, ever. I would, in fact, pay good money for Chris Evans to break up with me if he would say this nice stuff in public.
Advertisement