Chris Evans may be Captain America 4ever, but eventually the Marvel family is going to have to accept the actor's non-super hero, and non-leading man roles. Director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is ripping the band-aid off clean with Evans' new role in his flashy whodunnit, Knives Out.
In the gleefully deadly trailer, which dropped this morning, Evans plays the already iconic Ransom Thrombrey, the grump, scarf-wearing grandson of wealthy author Harlan Thrombrey (Charlie Plummer) who is found dead on the eve of his 85th birthday. Ransom — along with the rest of his family played by fellow A-listers Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, and 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford — is a total caricature of a clueless man born into obscene privilege. All the family's issues bubble up when two detectives, played Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Craig, are sent to solve the murder. Knives Out is basically Succession trapped in an Agatha Christie novel. I already love it dearly.
Perhaps the best part of the trailer though is the spar between Langford and Evans, who are either siblings or cousins, destined to loathe each other. "Up your ass," Ransom tells Langford's Meg, who responds, "Oh veryyyy nice." But he's not done yet.
"A matter of fact," he says, scanning the room and pointing at his remaining relatives, "eat shit, how's that? Eat shit, eat shit, definitely eat shit."
Is it too soon to say Movie of the Year? Check out the full trailer below. Knives Out hits theater on November 27.
