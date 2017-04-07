With badass women mathematicians in a pastel-colored Floridian setting, the movie Gifted has a lot going for it. But the best part of Gifted isn’t Chris Evans as Frank Adler, staving off dad bod and growing out his scruff. It’s not the bittersweet knowledge that as their characters Frank (Evans) and Bonnie (Jenny Slate) were twirling toward love, so were the actors. It’s not even watching a bunch of adults unpack the demons of their pasts while they fight for custody of a girl genius — which, by the way, is the essentially the film’s entire plot.
It’s simple, really. The best part of Gifted, which tells the story of child prodigy who’s as good at one-liners as she is at solving equations, is that it’s just like Matilda.
Bear with me, but I’m convinced that Mary Adler of 2017’s Gifted is the long-lost, left-brained cousin of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, made famous by his novel and the 1996 movie. The films are most definitely linked together in a conspiracy to recycle old plots. But you can’t fool me, Hollywood.
This is the indisputable evidence that Gifted is really Matilda, set in Florida, and with more math.
Gifted is in theaters April 7, 2017.
