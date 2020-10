We Had No Idea Chris Evans Had This Many Tattoos

According to Page Six, there might be even more ink than we can see in this video clip. The outlet reports that Evans also has a tattoo of his mother’s zodiac sign on his left upper arm, the word "loyalty" on his right shoulder, a tattoo on the right side of his ribs dedicated to his late friend Matt Bardsley, and an ankle tattoo with the initials "SCS" for each of his siblings. He even had a tattoo removed. Earlier in his career, Evans had a Chinese character inscribed on his right arm which he thought translated to "family," but actually said "surname."