Chris Evans Has Never Had A Bad Breakup, According To Chris Evans

The concept of going through a mutual, respectful breakup can sometimes feel like a myth, but apparently it happens to Chris Evans all the time. Well, not all the time — he's not constantly breaking up with people — but in an interview with Elle he did reveal that he's a pretty good ex-boyfriend.
Evans says that he really means it when he asks to stay friends with the women he's dated.
"I've had no bad breakups in my life," he told Elle, boldly. "Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it's wonderful to catch up."
Evans believes that someone you once loved never truly leaves your heart, and that such a special bond is worth maintaining, even if it has taken on a different form.
"If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that," he explained to Elle. "It's rare that someone can truly know you. If you've broken through that kind of wall, I think it's important to value that."
The star says he hopes his exes feel the same way about him, and at least in the case of Jenny Slate, who dated the Avengers star during their time together on the upcoming movie, Gifted, the feeling is mutual.
"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," Slate said in an interview with Vulture. "He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."
"She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself," he told the outlet. "She’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”
Um, can we break up with Chris Evans? It sounds great.
