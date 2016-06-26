Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are officially a couple to be jealous of.
According to People, the duo made their red-carpet debut at The Secret Life Of Pets premiere in New York City and there are some sweet photos to prove it.
Not only did Slate and Evans look cozy for the cameras, but the two posed with their nieces and nephews, who they brought to the screening of the animated film, which features Slate's voice.
It was definitely a family affair, with Evans' mom and sister, along with Slate's sister, coming out to celebrate the movie, out July 8.
If you need mored than photos to prove the couple are for real, Slate told Entertainment Tonight that it was nice to have Evans by her side at her first big movie premiere since, as Captain America, he's become so used to them by now.
She then gushed, “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”
Slate and Evans, both Massachusetts natives, met on the set of the upcoming film, Gifted, directed by Marc Webb (500 Days Of Summer), and became quick friends, even gushing about their instant bond on Anna Faris' podcast, Unqualified.
Rumors that the two were dating spread after Slate ended her four-year marriage to Dean Fleischer-Camp in May. But now, those rumors have finally been made official.
