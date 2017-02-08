One of our favorite celebrity couples has allegedly ended their relationship. Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate broke up "within the last two or three weeks," according to an unnamed source. The pair met on the set of Gifted, a film about a child prodigy that will be released in April. Both Evans and Slate star in the movie. They made their relationship red-carpet official last June at the premiere of The Secret Life Of Pets. At the time, the couple posed with nephews and nieces they brought to see the film, in which Slate voices a Pomeranian. In an interview last month, Slate told Us Weekly that Evans was "such an amazing guy really in every way." Neither of the stars have spoken out about the breakup report on social media. Reps for Slate and Evans did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
