The real-life Captain America is playing a super uncle this time around. Chris Evans and girlfriend Jenny Slate, whom People confirmed were dating back in May of 2016, share the screen in upcoming drama Gifted, a movie about an uncle (Evans) who must fight for custody of his brilliant 7-year-old niece. Now, the trailer for Gifted, which was released today, reveals two scenes featuring the couple.
Evans and Slate made their red carpet debut during the Secret Life Of Pets premiere, a film in which Slate provided voiceover work on. Though the two haven't been dating for very long, their bond was "instant," gushed the now-couple on Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified.
Evans and Slate made their red carpet debut during the Secret Life Of Pets premiere, a film in which Slate provided voiceover work on. Though the two haven't been dating for very long, their bond was "instant," gushed the now-couple on Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified.
Advertisement
“The first night we hung out I was like 'Oh, I could hang out with Chris for like 90 hours,'" Slate said on the podcast.
That bond began when the two met on the set of their 2016 drama, so it makes perfect sense Evans and Slate to have substantial chemistry in the new movie.
The scenes the two share in the new trailer are short ones. After Slate's teacher character asks the titular gifted child a complex math problem — and she answers it correctly in a very Matilda move — she confronts Evans' character about his talented niece. Slate then appears again in the corner of the principal's office when Evans' character insists his niece stay in the "normal" school his sister would have wanted her to.
That bond began when the two met on the set of their 2016 drama, so it makes perfect sense Evans and Slate to have substantial chemistry in the new movie.
The scenes the two share in the new trailer are short ones. After Slate's teacher character asks the titular gifted child a complex math problem — and she answers it correctly in a very Matilda move — she confronts Evans' character about his talented niece. Slate then appears again in the corner of the principal's office when Evans' character insists his niece stay in the "normal" school his sister would have wanted her to.
This movie looks like a real tearjerker — I'm already slightly stressed about whether Evans' character will be granted custody by the time the credits roll. Watching Evans and Slate's real-life chemistry play out onscreen will be a welcome distraction.
Advertisement