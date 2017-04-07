We appreciate a lot of things about Chris Evans — his Captain America smile, the lovely way he speaks of his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate. But maybe more than anything, we appreciate the man's sensitive soul. The actor opened up about his high school days and close relationship with his mom while stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday night.
"My whole family, we're just very open with a lot of things," Evans explained to Meyers. "If I had parties in high school, half the party [was] upstairs talking to her about inappropriate things. She's a really, really cool woman." So cool that, after losing his virginity, a teenage Evans let his mom know. "I raced home and I said, 'I did it! I don't know what I was doing, but I think I did it!'" When Meyers joked that Evans told his mom, "'And I didn't cry,'" Evans replied, "Oh no, I didn't say that... She may have [cried] as well."
Advertisement
How did that news go down with Mama Evans? "I think she was happy that I was willing to share it with her. I think as a parent you just want to have honesty," the 35-year-old told Meyers. "That's one of the best things my parents both achieved. Somehow, they felt like my friends. You don't want to be so cool with your parents that you can do anything, but when big things happen, you wanted to share it with them."
And that includes the first time you have sex, evidently. This momentous occasion for the Evans family happened in 1999, by the way, as Evans revealed in an Esquire profile last month, calling it "one of the best years of my life." And maybe his mom's.
Advertisement