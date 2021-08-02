Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s “Lil Merica” Pregnancy Rumors

These days, it feels like we're running into more celebrity baby announcements than Instagram ads. But there's one pregnancy rumor that we'd like every single update on, no matter what — even if it isn't technically real.
Lizzo and Chris Evans — *pause for delighted screams* — are having a "Lil Merica." Granted, we're 99% percent sure it's just a joke, but we're saving that 1% just for our dream happy ending. Also, pretty sure anyone who's seen Evans in an Avengers movie is basically pregnant.
On July 29, the singer posted a TikTok in response to a fan who wanted her to "spill the tea" because they believed that she is pregnant. Lizzo decided to have some fun with it.
"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," Lizzo said in the TikTok video. The clip was soundtracked by the theme music from Captain America: The First Avenger.
@lizzo
Reply to @notjustjosiahh THE SECRET IS OUT🇺🇸♬ Captain America (From "Captain America: The First Avenger") - London Music Works
Evans, who smartly would not scrounge an opportunity to be the (fake) father of Lizzo's child, replied to the singer via Twitter DMs, which Lizzo shared in a subsequent video on August 1. "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," he wrote. “Just promise me no gender reveal parties (lol).”
"OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo captioned the video. "NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"
@lizzo
OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸♬ original sound - lizzo
Lizzo and Evans' public courtship has been America's favorite event at the Olympics ever since Lizzo revealed that she had drunkenly slid into the actor's DMs back in April.
"Don't drink and DM, kids," Lizzo captioned a TikTok video of their DMs, inspired by a viral trend originated by Tatayanna Mitchell. In response to her puff of smoke, woman playing basketball, and basketball emojis (meaning she was shooting her shot), Evans responded, "No shame in a drunk DM," adding a kiss emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol." (Never forgetting the NSFW picture he accidentally shared on Instagram, bless).
Honestly, no need for any new names — Lil Merica already has a nice ring to it.