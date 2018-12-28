This Hollywood Chris Had The Best Year & No One Can Fight It

2018 was a big year for the Hollywood Chrises. If you’re new to the planet (welcome!), that means Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth. Attractive, affable and conventionally amusing, these four men have come to symbolize all that is good.
And even in these trying times, they delivered. They gave us full-frontal nudity, superhero drama, fun Twitter exchanges, memorable sartorial choices, and some pretty killer dancing. One of them even came back from the dead!
Still, the trouble in ranking the Chrises (though many have tried) is that they are inherently defined by their identity as a unit. They each have some individual quirks that make them their own specific brand of Chris, but none of those have thus far been more powerful than the overarching brand that is The Chrises.
But who says it has to stay that way? What if there really was one Chris to rule them all? One who could lead us into what will hopefully be a brighter, 2019 future? Imagine what a world that would be!
Keep reading to find out who our reigning Chris will be come 2019.
Chris Pratt
- Fell victim to the great Avengers: Infinity War purge (-50 pts)
TOTAL: 80 pts
Chris Evans
- Survived the great Avengers: Infinity War purge (+50 pts)
- Grew a delectable Captain America beard (+100 pts)
- Went beardless in the Avengers: Endgame trailer (-150 pts — extra points lost for not recognizing a good thing)
- And to adorably share his incredulity that the old timey movie in Home Alone isn’t real (+ 60 pts)
TOTAL: 310 pts
Chris Hemsworth
- Survived the great Avengers: Infinity War purge (+50 pts)
- Almost broke his co-stars’ brains — and the internet — with his shirtless Bad Times At The El Royale dance (+150 pts)
- Managed to joyfully keep up with Tessa Thompson in the Men In Black International trailer (40 pts)
TOTAL: 450 pts
Chris Pine
- Didn’t enjoy talking about said peen (-50 pts)
- Single-handedly brought back fanny packs on the set of Wonder Woman: 1984 (+50 pts — cool, but fanny packs are still ugly)
- And driving a STATION WAGON (+60 pts — especially if the caftan is also involved)
TOTAL: 890 pts
Christine Baranski
It’s almost 2019. Time for a new Chris.
