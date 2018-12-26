Christmas may be over, but it's not too late to learn new facts about your favorite holiday movies. Chris Evans certainly did.
"My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie," wrote the Knocked Up actor.
"IT’S NOT????"
Home Alone hit theaters in 1990, and quickly cemented itself as the greatest holiday heist films of all time. (Sorry, Die Hard.) However, what Rogen is referring to here is the faux '40s gangster film within the film, which Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) watches when there are no parents to tell him otherwise.
Though the movie shares a similar title to the 1938 James Cagney film Angels With Dirty Faces, this particular "film" was shot exclusively for Home Alone, with actors Ralph Foody and Michael Guido taking on the gangster roles. The riff on this particular niche of black and white crime movies continued in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, with Foody once again in the lead role.
It wasn't just Evans and Rogen who were positive that Angels With Filthy Souls was played routinely on TCM.
Of course, just because Angels With Filthy Souls (and its sequel, Angels With Even Filthier Souls) is a fake, doesn't mean real effort wasn't put in to convince the world it was legit. In 2015, Vanity Fair even published an oral history of the "movie."
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
