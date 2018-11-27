Chris Pine Would Like You To Take A Good, Long Look At His…New Show

Just in case you’ve felt starved for more Quirkily Erratic Chris Pine content, his thrilling, just-creepy-enough new limited series has a new trailer and release date. TNT’s I Am the Night, helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, is set to premiere Monday, January 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Inspired by true events, the story follows Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a young woman who travels to Los Angeles to locate her birth family after finding out she was adopted. When it’s revealed that she’s related to Dr. George Hodel, a suspect in the Black Dahlia case (involving the brutal murder of Elizabeth Short), Pine’s character, reporter Jay Singletary, dedicates everything (including his sanity) to finding the truth.
The brand new second trailer, introduced by both Jenkins and Pine (on the set of Wonder Woman 1984), digs deeper into Fauna’s psyche and her ache to belong, as well as the maddening determination with which Singletary pursues this story. But it still leaves us with many unanswered questions, namely — does Hodel have secrets of her own? Will Singletary get naked— I mean — the naked truth? Can you DIG IT?
These and more questions will hopefully be answered come January.
Check out the second look at I Am the Night, below.
