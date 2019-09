Chris Hemsworth’s Abs Almost Ruined His New Movie

Even though Hemsworth's "unreal" (DeGeneres' word) abs very nearly ruined the movie (according to Johnson), they did give the film one of its most memorable moments. Hemsworth, as Billy Lee, shows up unannounced at the hotel and does a sinister, but sexy, dance. "It certainly wasn't meant to be what it is," the director, Drew Goddard, tells The Hollywood Reporter of the ab-centric moment. "And that morning on set, Chris showed up and said, "Let's just play around with this." We put the music on and that's the first thing he did. What's amazing about it is it's somehow both delightful and the scariest part of the movie."