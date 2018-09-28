It would be a shame to spoil the twists of what is a pretty intricately woven plot, but as you may have guessed, the El Royale isn't just any regular old hotel. As Laramie — who is really an undercover FBI agent sent to retrieve some surveillance material that had been planted in a room — soon discovers, he isn't the only one spying on the guests. At the behest of his employers, Miles has set up cameras in a secret corridor lined with one-way mirrors doubling as observation windows that peek into each room, which he uses to record the illicit deeds of the rich and powerful to sell to the highest bidder.