The whole thing gives off major Pulp Fiction vibes, but a version in which the women have clawed their way into the spotlight. With a cast this big, it's hard for any one character or personality to really stand out, and yet Erivo manages to rise above the fray, even when paired with a powerhouse like Bridges, with whom she shares the most scenes. (Her languid rendition of "This Old Heart Of Mine" can join A Star Is Born's "Shallow" in the pantheon of best songs to come out of movies this year.) Between this, and her upcoming turn in Widows , Erivo — who is well-known in the theater world for her Tony award-winning turn in The Color Purple — is definitely one to watch. Newcomer Spaeny (who will star alongside Felicity Jones in On The Basis of Sex later this year) also makes her mark as a young girl torn between the only family she has left, and the man who has brainwashed her into thinking he's got divine status. Johnson's role is small but memorable, and between this and Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria , the actress is poised for a big year.