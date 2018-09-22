Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are having a little too much fun on set of the new Men In Black movie.
Thompson and Hemsworth, who are playing Agent M and Agent H, posted a picture on Instagram in costumes eerily similar to the classic white-Oxford black-skinny-tie combo Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones wore in the first three MIB films. But Hemsworth and Thompson added their own goofy spin with a duck-face selfie.
Hemsworth’s on-set goofing off was well-documented, as seen in the self-filmed video he posted to Instagram Friday of him captioned: “I do all my own stunts.”
The plot is under wraps, but Hemsworth let a little bit of information slide. He posted a video to his Instagram story Friday as he was wrapping up Men In Black filming in London, revealing the movie will be a globe-trotting feat, also filming on location in parts of Morocco, Italy, and Paris.
Hemsworth is leaving London to do reshoots for Avengers 4 in Atlanta, which he also stars in alongside Thompson. The couple is quickly becoming a fan fave pair for the big screen after first co-starring in Thor: Ragnarok.
The film is getting a new director, Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray, and will boast an impressive list of co-stars including Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall. It’s set to be released June 2019.
