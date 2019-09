Shonda Rhimes lovers, gather 'round, for I have a cinematic masterpiece to share with you. Queen of mean and devious acts as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder , Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis is leading one of the most action-packed and thrilling movies of the fall. Davis will star as Veronica Rawlins in Steve McQueen's Widows . The first trailer for the film, due out in November , revealed the iconic cast of characters that make up the crew of widows (Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki) eager to strike revenge on the men (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Brian Tyree Henry) who played a part in their husbands' deaths.