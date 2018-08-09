We come bearing good news: You'll never be bored again. Each weekend this fall, a new — and seemingly amazing — movie is landing on the big screen. We're talking dark supernatural thrillers set at dance schools that aren't Black Swan, female-led heist movies that are't Ocean's 8, and musicals that aren't Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!.
The question is: Which movies will you use your MoviePass allotment to see? This fall's biopics are particularly promising. Colette, out September 21, is the lush and empowering story of how France's most celebrated woman writer escaped from under her husband's controlling thumb. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (October 19) trades in Colette's beautiful, turn-of-the-century French sets for 1980s America, where biographer Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) can't get work, and so takes to forging celebrity letters. Then, we'll see movies about icons Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody, November 2) and Neil Armstrong (First Man, October 12).
This fall will also feature women in a swath of compelling roles, from widows-turned-criminals to conniving duchesses knocking weak queens from the throne to teenage girls going up against police brutality. Long story short: Get excited. We're rounding up the best movies from September, October, and November, and will be updating this list as the year goes on.