The question is: Which movies will you use your MoviePass allotment to see? This fall's biopics are particularly promising . Colette, out September 21, is the lush and empowering story of how France's most celebrated woman writer escaped from under her husband's controlling thumb. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (October 19) trades in Colette's beautiful, turn-of-the-century French sets for 1980s America, where biographer Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) can't get work, and so takes to forging celebrity letters. Then, we'll see movies about icons Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody, November 2) and Neil Armstrong (First Man, October 12).