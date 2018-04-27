Amazon just world premiered a scene from Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria' remake and it's one of the most fucked up things I've ever seen at #CinemaCon. People at my table turned away from the screen. All I can say is it's beyond extreme and gross and I need to see more.— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2018
First clip from Suspiria invokes a dancer being thrown around like a rag doll telekinetically in a mirrored rehearsal space, bones breaking, becoming a contorted mess. Very gruesome and hard to watch. This film will make most people feel uneasy. #CinemaCon— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 26, 2018
Ummm I am traumatized after seeing a scene from "Suspiria" in which Dakota Johnson controls the body of another woman as she dances. The woman's body literally cracks in half. She is like, torn apart. Spitting, urinating, bleeding. It's... A lot. #CinemaCon— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 26, 2018