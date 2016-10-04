Chloë Grace Moretz will not exactly stay away from acting for an eternity. The actor will star in a remake of Italian horror classic Suspiria alongside Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, according to Variety.
The film is a remake of a 1977 horror film directed by gore master Dario Argento. It tells the story of an American ballerina who travels to Munich to enter a prestigious dance academy. The academy is, like, insanely sinister, and the ballerinas start dying by increasingly brutal means. Our heroine, Suzy Banion, eventually discovers that a coven of witches has been using the academy to sustain their queen, who is the academy's ancient founder. Think of it like Black Swan but with way more murder and a higher number of witches.
Suspiria, which means "sighs" in Latin, is considered a cult classic for several reasons. The score, by the band Goblin, is excellent and menacing. Argento directs a series of deaths that are as inventive as they are hard to watch. And, finally, it's one of the last movies ever processed in Technicolor, which gives it a very distinctive look.
Moretz has made a career of starring in remakes of horror classics. Previously, she's starred in both Carrie and Let Me In. Carrie is, of course, a remake of a De Palma adaptation of the Stephen King novel. Let Me In is a remake of a 2008 Swedish horror film about vampires.
Suspiria is slated to be released in 2017.
