But love it or hate it (this is not the kind of film that offers a middle ground option), mother! is certainly a movie that contains a multitude of layers, each offering lengthy discussion fodder for the scarf-enthusiasts in your friend group . Aronofsky and his cast managed to keep the major plot points of the movie under wraps until its release, which is no small feat in a world where we're already debating whether or not that is in fact Rami Malek singing in the Freddie Mercury biopic, before there is so much as a trailer available. But maybe their success is due to the fact that asking what mother! is about is the wrong question. More appropriate would be to ask, what is mother! not about? As a movie that tackles the very idea of creation, it is quite literally about everything.