The original Suspiria was hardly a walk in the park, so it's no surprise that with modern day technology (and a world that clearly has an appetite for horror following the success of films like Get Out ) the new Suspiria will be even more intense. The clip shown to the audience at Cinema Con was, apparently, quite brutal. According to Deadline, the film cuts between Johnson's Susie, dancing in a ballet studio, and another ballerina. As Susie performs, her moves somehow cause the other ballerina, in a mirrored room, to contort her body in gruesome ways, until she dies. It's pure body horror: the dead dancer's bones protrude as "yellow liquid" runs from her mouth.