If you want to make Jamie Dornan uncomfortable, you should remind him that he once participated in the making of 50 Shades Of Grey. In fact, he was the titular "shades of grey" — he was Christian Grey, the man famous for his love of bondage. When Dakota Johnson reminded Dornan of this fact at the 2017 Oscars, the 32-year-old looked mighty queasy.
Johnson and Dornan appeared onstage to present the Academy Award for production design. As the two appeared together in 50 Shades of Grey, they couldn't not mention the movie. So, Johnson, 27, took one for the two-person team.
Advertisement
"You look familiar," she told her co-star when they took the stage. It's funny because they starred in a movie together and so, yes, they should look familiar.
And Dornan nodded. He tilted his head. He looked desperate to escape the situation. (Were there a trap door on that stage, I wager he might've leapt into it.) The actor looked like a teenager's when a parent brings up embarrassing childhood memories. ("Mom! Stop!")
Alas, there is no trap door at the Oscars, and Dornan is stuck with the movie for good, despite his best efforts. The Fall actor has a somewhat mixed history with the popular franchise. He never seems to glow with joy when he speaks of it. Previously, Dornan has told the press that he's not that into BDSM — thanks for the update! — and he doesn't think he would get along with Christian Grey.
"[BDSM] doesn’t float my boat," he told GQ. Later, he added, "[Christian Grey's] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with. All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him." (But, sir, if you're easygoing and quick to laugh, why wouldn't you giggle at Johnson's innocent joke?)
Before the second film 50 Shades Darker came out, Dornan dispelled rumors that he would be replaced by Iam Somerhalder of The Vampire Diaries. Someone had been speculating, probably wishfully, that Dornan would see the door for the second film.
"That would be really hard for them to do, considering we shot both of the movies. That's an expensive mistake; I'll put it that way," Dornan said, when Jimmy Kimmel asked him about it. Note: He didn't say, 'How dare they assume I wouldn't do the second film!'
Advertisement
Sir, let us assuage your discomfort. The movie is out. You're at the Academy Awards. Everything is going to be fine.
Advertisement