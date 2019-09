Every Single Lipstick In Fifty Shades Freed — Because Who Can Afford The Private Jet

Noraz tells Refinery29 that in scenes when Steele first wakes up, she's wearing Generation G in Like because it's the well-lit Hollywood version of what your lips look like in the morning. "It's almost like wearing nothing," she says. "But it brings out the shade of your lips. It's my favorite 'no-makeup' look." And if you thought Steele might pull a fast one and go bold for her wedding day, save your excitement. In fact, Noraz stuck to rose tones for most of the film, favoring YSL Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick in #7 for the nuptials. #7 is discontinued, but if you want a shade dupe, we suggest #9 Nude in Private, which honestly seems like a better fit for this movie, anyway.