Fifty Shades Of Grey
Movies
The Sexiest Movies Ever
by
Refinery29 Editors
More from Fifty Shades Of Grey
Movies
After
, The One Direction Fanfic Book, Is Now A Movie — But Not All Stans...
Alexis Reliford
Nov 24, 2018
Sex
These Detailed Sexual Fantasies Are Better Than
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Sophie Kreitzberg
Nov 13, 2018
Sex
Is It Safe To Practice BDSM When You're Pregnant?
Kasandra Brabaw
Feb 12, 2018
Beauty
Every Single Lipstick In
Fifty Shades Freed
— Because Wh...
It's already been established that Anastasia Steele is a fan of Glossier lipstick, so we weren't surprised to discover that in the third and final
by
Samantha Sasso
Movie Reviews
Fifty Shades Freed
Review: A Missed Opportunity In The #...
It’s no secret that Fifty Shades of Grey, the frothy series turned movie trilogy, has its roots in erotic Twilight fan fiction. It’s fitting then,
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Jamie Dornan Is Fifty Shades Freed From The Franchise
Before he signed on to play Christian Grey, the gorgeous but tortured billionaire with a secret penchant for kink in the blockbuster Fifty Shades
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment
How Much Sex Is In
Fifty Shades Freed
? Don't Ask Ja...
Fifty Shades Freer is about to make its steamy Valentine's Day release, and while you might be excited about it, star Jamie Dornan couldn't seem more
by
Madison Medeiros
Movies
The
Fifty Shades Freed
Trailer Is The Trilogy's Hot...
If you were in need of something to spice up a monotonous Monday, Universal Pictures has presented just the thing. The official trailer for the third and
by
Olivia Harrison
Books & Art
Gird Your Loins,
Fifty Shades
Fans — There's A New ...
Think back to the distant days of 2011. You may have recalled seeing many women buried in a copy of Fifty Shades of Grey in public, their faces flushed
by
Meagan Fredette
Movies
Fifty Shades Freed
Makes Marriage Look Luxurious, Until ...
One thing Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) has never been in her relationship with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) is completely free. In fact, that was
by
Courtney E. Smith
Movies
Director Of
Fifty Shades of Grey
Says She Had No "Synerg...
When Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James announced in June 2013 that Sam Taylor-Johnson would be directing the big screen adaptation of her blockbuster
by
Nick Levine
Movies
Our First Look At
Fifty Shades Freed
Is Here & I Have Qu...
It seems like just yesterday we were analyzing the Fifty Shades Darker teaser. Now, mere months after the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel's Valentine's Day
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Charlie Hunnam Is Too Traumatized To Watch
Fifty Shades Of Gr...
I have never seen Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels (nor do I have any desire to), and neither has Charlie Hunnam. Clearly, we both have excellent
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
The
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Stars Aren't Allowed To Get Too...
When it comes to Fifty Shades Of Grey, it feels like nothing is off limits — except, it turns out, when it comes to the press. In an interview with The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Dakota Johnson Is Ready To Take A Break From Sex Scenes
Dakota Johnson's name has become practically synonymous with her role in Fifty Shades of Grey — which has itself become synonymous with its explicit
by
Suzannah Weiss
Movies
Jamie Dornan Just Responded To Rumors That He's Being Replaced In...
The sequel to the first Fifty Shades of Grey film — based on E.L. James' bestselling erotic romance — is set to hit theaters just in time for
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
This Glorious Fake Trailer Places Christian Grey In
High Scho...
There are few movies that just beg to be parodied more than Fifty Shades of Grey. But High School Musical comes pretty darn close. In case you haven't
by
Suzannah Weiss
Movies
Film Editor Says
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Could Have Been "R...
Fifty Shades of Grey is supposed to be a raunchy foray into BDSM, but it was too tame for the film's 90-year-old editor. Anne V. Coates, the renowned film
by
Evette Dionne
Movies
Dakota Johnson Has A Good Sense Of Humor About Her
Fifty Shad...
Fifty Shades of Grey made over $570 million worldwide, so if there's one thing that leading lady Dakota Johnson knows to be true, it's that plenty of
by
Aly Semigran
Entertainment News
Dakota Johnson Goes Beyond
Fifty Shades
In
Black Mas...
Black Mass, which I saw on my first day at the Toronto International Film Festival, is emphatically not a movie about women. Every female character who
by
Esther Zuckerman
Books & Art
#AskELJames Turns Twitter Into One Giant
Fifty Shades Of Grey...
"How long did it take to write the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy?" "Do you write every day?" "What songs did you listen to while writing?" These are
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Movies
Why The
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Screenwriter Still Hasn't S...
Fifty Shades of Grey may have racked up more than $550 million at the box office, inspired women to an increase in sexy internet searches of a whopping
by
Sara Murphy
Movies
This Harry Styles Fanfic Is Becoming A Movie Thanks To
Fifty ...
Oh, Fifty...or should I say, Edward Cullen. As Fifty Shades of Grey fans know, E.L. James' books started out as Twilight fanfic. Over time, Edward
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Teacher Caught Playing
Fifty Shades Of Grey
DVD For Stud...
The principal will see you now. A male teacher in Hampshire County, West Virginia was caught letting his high school students watch Fifty Shades of Grey
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Photographic Proof That Jamie Dornan Is Returning To
Fifty Sh...
Just two months after Fifty Shades of Grey was released in theaters, speculation about the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, seems endless. Who's going to
by
Cortney Riles
Movies
EL James' Husband Will Write The
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Mo...
Mr. Leonard will see you now. That's Leonard as in Niall Leonard, the man just hired to write the script for the cinematic sequel to Fifty Shades of
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Emilia Clarke Reveals Why She Turned Down
Fifty Shades
Emilia Clarke is our Khaleesi and she's about to be our new Sarah Connor. Would we have been able to handle it if she were also our Anastasia Steele? Back
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Movies
Scott Eastwood's
Fifty Shades
of "No Thanks"
After Charlie Hunnam dropped out of Fifty Shades of Grey, the studio scrambled to find another dude who could fill Christian Grey's Guccis. Everyone
by
Jenni Miller
Books & Art
Beyond Fifty Shades of Grey: The Top 5 Modern Erotic Classics You...
It's time to go beyond Christian and Anastasia. Contemporary society’s newly energized, Fifty-Shades-of-Grey-inspired curiosity about all things
by
Sara Murphy
Movies
A British Schoolboy Dressed As Christian Grey For World Book Day
We try to not get too judgmental when discussing other people's parenting choices, but c'mon. The mother of 11-year-old Liam Scholes had to have known
by
Erin Donnelly
