If you were in need of something to spice up a monotonous Monday, Universal Pictures has presented just the thing. The official trailer for the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades trilogy came out today, and it is steamy.
Fifty Shades Freed, which is set to be released just in time for Valentine's Day on February 9, 2018, follows Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, and Christian Grey, portrayed by Jamie Dornan, in their final chapter. The couple is now married, but based on the trailer, that doesn't mean they're going on to live happily ever after. There's still plenty of drama.
It looks like this final installment will offer the same exciting elements we've come to expect from the Fifty Shades series, including extravagent gifts from Christian to Ana, and most importantly, alluring sex scenes between the couple. In the official trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, we see Christian surprise Ana with a luxurious weekend getaway and a gorgeous new home, and we also glimpse many sexy shots of them together in their "play room" and shower.
If sex and expensive presents aren't the only things you're looking for in a Fifty Shades movie, don't worry. The new trailer shows that Fifty Shades Freed's driving plot involves Ana being kidnapped by her former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) and Christian coming to her rescue. Seems like the danger is getting amped up in this thriller!
Back in September, the film's teaser trailer was released, and in that short minute-long clip, we found out Anastasia would be in real danger in this final chapter. However, because the kidnapper's face was masked in the teaser, we've been in the dark about who would be responsible. Today, with the release of the official trailer, our scary suspicions about Jack Hyde were confirmed.
Give your week a sexy kickstart by watching the full trailer below. And, just a warning, it's not totally safe for work.
