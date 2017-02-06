The Fifty Shades Of Grey Stars Aren’t Allowed To Get Too Sexual

When it comes to Fifty Shades Of Grey, it feels like nothing is off limits — except, it turns out, when it comes to the press. In an interview with The Sun, actress Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Christian Grey's mother in the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker, revealed that she actually got in trouble for being a little too sexual when talking about the movie online. Inspired by the NSFW nature of the film, Harden would often send out playful tweets in the style of a clueless mom who has no idea her son is BDSM mastermind.
Dear Christian: Found this odd cheerleader pom pom in storage. Donating to local highschool. Love, Mama Grey pic.twitter.com/sohp45C1bb— Marcia Gay Harden (@MGH_8) February 20, 2016
Dear Christian: please return this hole punch set to Staples! It doesnt work at all! Love, Mama Grey pic.twitter.com/GNErvL2yW6— Marcia Gay Harden (@MGH_8) January 27, 2016
Dear Christian:thank u so much for this Valentines Day mixer. Perfect 4 the Red Velvet cake batter! Love, Mama Grey pic.twitter.com/3nOsiPDZXb— Marcia Gay Harden (@MGH_8) January 29, 2016
"We can’t talk too much about nipple clamps," she told The Sun. "I used to send out some naughty little tweets...and I was told by Universal that I couldn’t do it anymore." Despite appearances, Universal really wants the message of the film to be "more about the 'romance.'" This romance angle does fall in line with the film's Valentine's Day season release date, but when people first bought the books, that definitely wasn't the only thing they were reading them for. "It is a love story after all," Harden points out. "I don’t think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews." However, if we had to guess, they more than make up for it in the film.
