Although actress Dakota Johnson may be "terrible in crowds," her character Anastasia Steele looks pretty damn comfortable in a crowded elevator in the latest Fifty Shades Darker clip. We caught a glimpse of these elevator antics in the movie's most recent trailer, but this newly released clip takes it to a whole new level of public sexytime with a mid-restaurant underwear removal. Never a dull moment with these two. I mean, it looks like a pretty fancy restaurant. Which means your servers are watching you closely, making sure you never get too low on water or wine. So you know they saw you ditch the thong, Anastasia. But no matter — servers have certainly seen worse. And after all, as Johnson told Vogue, "people are naked when they fuck." So why not get a jump-start on both endeavors? If you're looking to take your sex life outside the bedroom, we've got a few ideas. And rest assured you'll get way more inspiration once Fifty Shades hits theaters on February 10. Watch the latest clip in full below.
