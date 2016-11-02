30 People Share The Weirdest Place They've Ever Had Sex

With the right person and the right mood, sex anywhere can feel pretty darn thrilling. That said, getting it on in a particularly extraordinary place has a way of heightening the experience.
Whether you've done it in someone else's bed, on religious grounds, in a public place, or — hey — in your kitchen, many of us can probably think of at least one place where we've had sex that was out of the ordinary for us. The location switch up may have felt weird at first, but that didn't stop us from having a memorable sexual experience.
Of course, everyone's sex life is different, and we all have different ideas of what makes a place a "weird" spot for sexual activity. So, we checked with R29 staffers, our readers, and the good people of Reddit to find out what they consider to be the "weirdest" place they've had sex. From roofs to football fields, they did not disappoint.
Click through to read 30 people's stories. And don't say you haven't been warned: Things might get weird.
Whether you've done it in someone else's bed, on religious grounds, in a public place, or — hey — in your kitchen, many of us can probably think of at least one place where we've had sex that was out of the ordinary for us. The location switch up may have felt weird at first, but that didn't stop us from having a memorable sexual experience.
Of course, everyone's sex life is different, and we all have different ideas of what makes a place a "weird" spot for sexual activity. So, we checked with R29 staffers, our readers, and the good people of Reddit to find out what they consider to be the "weirdest" place they've had sex. From roofs to football fields, they did not disappoint.
Click through to read 30 people's stories. And don't say you haven't been warned: Things might get weird.