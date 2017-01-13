Dakota Johnson Talks Fifty Shades Sex Scenes In Vogue

It's been somewhat difficult to separate Dakota Johnson from the big, bad Fifty Shades of Grey franchise overshadowing her every move as an actress. That is, until now. Because once you've watched Johnson storm the Vogue offices, Miranda Kerr impression blazing, it's impossible to see anyone but a total original. Johnson's appearance on Vogue's February cover is of course pegged to the release of Fifty Shades Darker next month. But her interview is so full of wry insights and delightful banter — with everyone from her landscape architect to Tilda Swinton — that her turn as Anastasia Steele seems to recede far from view. The actress (who has been in therapy since age 3, props), tells Vogue that, despite being the descendant of Melanie Griffith — and Tippi Hedren for crissakes! — she is both "terrible in crowds" and unsure of what "fame" even means. No, really: She googles it mid-interview. "Fame. From the Latin for rumor. The condition of being recognized,'" she recites from her phone. "The condition! But then I’m like, am I even a famous person?" she wonders. "Who gets photographed every day? Brad and Angelina? But they don’t, because I’m fairly certain that they’ve built underground tunnels everywhere." One Fifty Shades topic Johnson does address is the rumor that she hates the whole franchise — and can't stand her co-star Jamie Dornan. Nah: “I’m truly proud of it,” she explains. “It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about.” As for the Dornan rumors: “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?” Touché, Dakota. In fact, it seems she has a solid working relationship with the guy: “Nudity is really interesting for an actor,” she adds. “Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick?" Well, we know the guy's a Patti Smith fan, so he can't be all bad. So, how long will Johnson continue to do the types of nude scenes that made her famous? "I don’t know," she tells Vogue. "Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they fuck.”
