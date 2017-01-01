New Fifty Shades Darker Trailer Gives Us A Better Look At Christian’s Ex-Girlfriends

We learned a lot about what to expect from Fifty Shades Darker from the official trailer, released just a few weeks ago. We saw that the movie, in line with the book, will expose Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) to some of Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) ex-girlfriends (or relationships, as Grey doesn't have girlfriends). One of them, Leila (Bella Heathcote), seems to be stalking Steele. The other, Elena (Kim Basinger), fits into the older woman trope — she's the woman who shaped Grey's "particular" tastes. In a new TV spot trailer released on New Year's Eve, we get our best look yet at Leila and Elena.
We finally get a long, clear shot of Leila, who is obscured in much of the first trailer. She seems always to be there when Steele is doing something, although she's stalking Grey in the books. Either way, it somehow ends with Steele pointing a gun at an empty space in the kitchen which is not how anyone wants their brunch served. Elena shows up as the masked blonde at a costume party, wearing a men's suit. She apparently also gives Steele a little talking to, discouraging her from trying to "save" Christian. With frenemies like this, who needs a boyfriend.
