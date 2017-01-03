Fifty Shades Darker Totally Stole Nick Viall’s Thunder

Who would you rather: Nick Viall, or Christian Grey? It's totally okay to say neither, FYI. Last night's premiere of The Bachelor presented a case for each option. Viewers were treated to the brand-new extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker, the second saga in Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) sexcapade with a not-so-shy-anymore Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). The 2-minute clip has Fantasy Suite written all over it. The film, which debuts February 10, shows a reunited Christian and Anastasia sexing it up all over the place, including a shower large enough to fit every single Bachelor contestant and their emotional baggage. Though Christian's exes and that damn Taylor Swift/Zayn song provide a buzzkill, the couple's whirlwind tour of masquerade balls, billiards halls, and sailboats seems like something Chris Harrison would have gleefully planned for a one-on-one date. We're not sure what Chris would have made of Mr. Grey's love-in-an-elevator moves, though. Spare a thought for their poor fellow passengers.
