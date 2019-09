Bachelor Contestant Trolls Nick Viall In The Best Way

The road to finding true love is a bumpy one. Tears false starts , and awkward encounters are the stuff the trip is made of. Though, let's be real, it's how you respond that gets you to the next round. Case in point: contestant Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz's first encounter with nuptial-exchange hopeful, Nick Viall. This morning in an interview on Good Morning America , Viall confessed that he'd had a one-night stand with Sandoz. A snippet of their first encounter on the show rolls, and the best part is Viall's reaction, "Oh I definitely remember," he said when asked about her. In the season 21 premiere airing tonight, instead of meeting Viall and blurting out "Remember me? I know what you look like naked, and hungover!" Sandoz very calculatingly introduces herself without saying her name. “Before tonight I actually met Nick at Jade [Roper] and Tanner [Tolbert]‘s wedding,” she said during her confessional. “And there definitely was a connection and chemistry there and we had sex...It was just a fun night.” Ha-cha-cha. A fun night indeed. Viall gives a confused I've seen this woman before expression. "She had an interesting approach," he said, amused. Check out the clip below. Want to learn more about each contestant? Oh, we gotchu.