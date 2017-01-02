Bachelor Contestant Trolls Nick Viall In The Best Way

The road to finding true love is a bumpy one. Tears, false starts, and awkward encounters are the stuff the trip is made of. Though, let's be real, it's how you respond that gets you to the next round. Case in point: contestant Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz's first encounter with nuptial-exchange hopeful, Nick Viall. This morning in an interview on Good Morning America, Viall confessed that he'd had a one-night stand with Sandoz. A snippet of their first encounter on the show rolls, and the best part is Viall's reaction, "Oh I definitely remember," he said when asked about her. In the season 21 premiere airing tonight, instead of meeting Viall and blurting out "Remember me? I know what you look like naked, and hungover!" Sandoz very calculatingly introduces herself without saying her name. “Before tonight I actually met Nick at Jade [Roper] and Tanner [Tolbert]‘s wedding,” she said during her confessional. “And there definitely was a connection and chemistry there and we had sex...It was just a fun night.” Ha-cha-cha. A fun night indeed. Viall gives a confused I've seen this woman before expression. "She had an interesting approach," he said, amused. Check out the clip below. Want to learn more about each contestant? Oh, we gotchu.
WATCH: @viallnicholas28 discusses the upcoming season of @BachelorABC on @GMA! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oOkBW2WQXf— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2017
