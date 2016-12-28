Nick Viall is keeping one of the biggest Bachelor clichés alive: falling in love with multiple people — and being flabbergasted about it, despite all the former Bachelors and Bachelorettes who have done the same.
On the upcoming season of the series, he had "strong feelings for multiple women," Viall told People. "It’s truly amazing... I felt a lot of different feelings."
Maybe this'll make him further regret the low blow he took at Andi Dorfman for leading him to believe he'd win and then choosing Josh.
"As the Bachelor, all eyes are on you," he added. “It’s certainly nerve-racking. The process was as hard as I thought it would be — a lot of highs and lows."
But all in all, we bet he'd much prefer this position over once again being one of several suitors the Bachelorette's in love with.
Employing a few more phrases any Bachelor viewer will be familiar with, he said the secret is to "give yourself to the process" and "make yourself vulnerable in opening yourself up emotionally." Wise words, Nick.
