On Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, he famously (caddishly?) told both JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell that he loved them. But when it came time to hand out the final rose, he chose Bushnell and sent Fletcher packing.
"I found it with you," he told Fletcher as they stood hand-in-hand. "But I found it with someone else more."
That still stings, doesn't it?
Higgins and Bushnell are still together and have been documenting their post-Bachelor relationship for a new show — Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? And it looks like Fletcher is going to stop by for dinner, which doesn't seem super-awkward at all.
In a short teaser clip posted to Instagram with the charming caption, "That awkward moment...when you have dinner with the other woman," we see Higgins and Bushnell seated at a table when Fletcher walks in. The camera cuts to Bushnell's face and she does not look happy. Not at all.
In fact, it was actually double date with fletcher's fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, also joining Higgins and Bushnell for lunch. The foursome chatted and ate at a Japanese restaurant in Hollywood like they were best pals. We're not sure what to make of this, but hopefully they made amends over sushi and are planning a double wedding.
