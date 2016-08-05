JoJo Fletcher & Ben Higgins Went On A Double Date & It Was Actually Really Cute

The world of The Bachelor is a strange one. Everyone remembers Ben Higgins telling both Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher he loved them near the end of season 20, only to immediately eliminate and break the latter's heart. You might be thinking that that would cause some justifiable tension between the two, but you'd be wrong.
JoJo and her new fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, joined Higgins and his betrothed, Bushnell, for lunch on Thursday. The foursome chatted and ate at a Japanese restaurant in Hollywood like they were best pals.
"It could've been awkward," Higgins said to TMZ, "but we're kind of used to awkward situations." It seems that the former Bachelor was feeling the love in a big way, adding, "It was fun. It was good. I'm glad we did it, and it looks like everybody is really happy. I know I've moved on and I'm really excited about my relationship, and I think I know [Fletcher] has, as well."
Recently, Higgins has had his own heartbreak, as he ended his run for office in his home state of Colorado. Still, things can't be going that badly for him and his bride-to-be, as the two have their own reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After lined up.
So, Higgins and Bushnell are clearly happy doing their own thing, but where does Fletcher stand?
Even prior to her engagement to Rodgers, she told People that she had moved on from the Ben fiasco "in a very positive way." Breaking bread with her current and former flames certainly seems like proof of that.
It seems like the couples are getting close, but will they be going to each other's weddings? Higgins said, "I hope so."
Who says exes can't be friends?
