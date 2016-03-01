Why did he say 'I love you' to two women, he’s going to hurt the other girl, probably JoJo, so much! Ugh, Beeen, you idiot! #TheBachelor— Agata (@fankabbus) March 1, 2016
I watched #TheBachelor again last night. It reminded me why I stopped watching it after season 1. The guys suck & the girls are blinded.— Phire Dawson (@OnPhire) March 1, 2016
Some viewers were less outraged than than they were amused at Ben's amorous confessions.
If you're having a bad day just remember that Ben prob loves u too #TheBachelor— Christiana Divona (@Christianadvona) March 1, 2016
"and YOU get an 'I love you'" "and YOU get an 'I love you'" "and YOU get an 'I love you'" -Ben #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/cOYd9Q6Fgo— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) March 1, 2016
Still others are hoping that Ben's love for two women will lead to a polyamorous conclusion.
Hoping this is a Polyamory situation and he ends-up with both. That would the most dramatic bachelor event yet @chrisbharrison #TheBachelor— Thomas Kukanza (@ThomasKukanza) March 1, 2016
This morning, Ben revealed on Good Morning America that he's engaged. So now the question is, which woman will he have to tell, "I love you, but just not as much as the other one"?
"I am engaged." -- @benhiggi lets @GMA know first that he is, in fact, engaged. @BachelorABC #TheBachelor https://t.co/b4NdQo4E5s— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2016