Wait, what?! He can’t just announce his true feelings. That’s totally against the rules of the show! The feel-bot has gone rogue. He’s speaking her love language: words of affirmation! It’s romantic and surprising and orgasmically scenic and everything else JoJo wants it to be (except monogamous).



After Ben’s mid-afternoon feelings splooge, the Fantasy Suite is a done deal. JoJo assures him that her mean old reality TV-wannabe brothers would welcome him back with open waxed arms if he were to genuinely commit, and Ben reassures her he wasn’t just trippin’ back at the falls. “Every fear I ever had was wiped away today,” JoJo’s voiceover gushes as she catches a flying champagne cork for good measure. “This whole experience has been perfect and fairytale-like.” Girl, huh? HARDLY! You went on so many agonizing group dates! The pigs almost ate you! As a snack! But luckily there’s no room for negativity in that private hot tub. Mere moments before Bang Time, JoJo’s selective memory will serve her just fine.



The next morning, Prince Charming takes off with his wittle overnight backpack, having completed the final leg of his sex-ed journey. “Ugh, that’s brutal,” says JoJo, alone in the universe until they meet again. Ben assumes he’s got a free day of recovery and sits statue-like in a lounge chair, staring blankly off to the side. Should he let his junk breathe a bit more? Is he REALLY in love with two women? What if the crabs got him for good?



But production has other plans: Caila has been summoned (give me a break if you believe this impromptu visit was her own idea) to creep up on Ben from behind and ruin his silent reverie. Guided by his emotional barometer, which was somehow uncorrupted by all the sex, the feel-bot knows he must dump Caila on the spot. It’s incredibly awkward overall, but at least she doesn’t show up right when Ben and JoJo are melon-balling each other for breakfast, like a terrifying preview suggested.



Only after Ben says “It’s really hard to imagine saying goodbye to you” does Caila catch onto the truth: This is Ben’s unique way of saying goodbye to her. She casually dismisses the whole situation, then has her hearse swerve back so she can get some answers. “Did you know this week?” (Translation: Did you use me for sex?) Ben talks his way out of that pickle like he always does and leaves Caila shaking with sobs, still convinced she loves him.