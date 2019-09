Now that this cutthroat race to an early engagement is getting serious, Ben needs to know more than who can wear a crop top the best. Namely: Which of his three girlfriends can bone him the hardest? Only he and the camera crew know the truth.Caila, Lauren, and JoJo all opt into the Fantasy Suite, and Ben announces he’s in love with TWO of them. This is unprecedented! Oh, but don’t worry — it’s not totally sleazy or unfair or WRONG in any way. Ben is an attractive man who’s willing to verbalize his emotions. Unless you too are an alien, you should have gotten the memo a long time ago: Feel-bots can do whatever the fuck they want.The gang’s in Jamaica now, and good lord does Caila need to get her groove back. She seems more anxious to prove to herself that she loves Ben than she is to tell him. But her official self-diagnosis is that she’s preoccupied by thoughts of how his other relationships are progressing and can’t get out of her head. As the software sales rep and Ben float in total silence down a river, I achieve through osmosis the same “quiet, reserved melancholy” Ben insists is plaguing Caila. It is not fun.After a lengthy costume/lighting change and most likely an intense series of pep talks, Caila is restored to her default mode: extra bubbly. Knowing she’ll be cast off on the spot if she doesn’t say “I love you,” Caila goes for it and gets stiffed with the bill: No response from Ben and a Chris Harrison-furnished invitation for bang time anyway, because why not? Jamaica, right? Spring break?Like a good meditator, Caila opts to focus on Ben’s breathing to convince herself this is all a test of character and she’s on the right track. “Ben doesn’t have to say anything. I can feel in his breath that he feels the same.” Ugh, this is getting sad. She sounds like a minor character in Sex Toy Story 4 who has a hunch its best days are behind it. Desperation doesn’t suit her, and none of this is working. The sparks between Caila and Ben are so nonexistent that production must go for broke with a massive fireworks display that’s visible through the bedside window! I THINK WE GET IT!No time to cool down, though: the Sex Olympics continue the following day as Ben meets up with Lauren, the one with denim undies and a face like a Care Bear. An incredibly hot Care Bear. I promise it’s a compliment. Unlike Caila, Lauren is not lost in her head. “There’s something about the water, and just… sunshine!” she beams. Ben loves her “authenticity” and feels like he can be himself.This date is a step up from Caila’s jerk chicken river stop: Lauren and Ben get to help release baby sea turtles into the ocean! Things get pretty emotional as dozens of tiny turtles crawl out of the couple’s bucket to embrace their first day in the world. So, too, Lauren’s “life with Ben has just started.” It’s a stretch, but so is the DOUBLE RAINBOW her exposed belly suddenly projects onto the sky. Let’s just go with it and question everything later. Long after the sex for sure.Lauren somehow manages to avoid saying “I love you” during both a beach chat about how each of them fears the other one is “too good” for them and a dinner-hour discussion of how Ben is the man of her dreams and she envisions him…with her family…in the future. His eyes are begging her to just say the magic words already before he blows his load and tells her first. But the ultimate seductress holds out until they’re safely ensconced in the Fantasy Suite before she slips him the good stuff: “I am completely in love with you.”