Update: Looks like Ben Higgins won't be asking if voters in a liberal district in Colorado accept his rose after all. The former Bachelor star has decided against running as a Republican in the state's District 4.
Higgins released the following statement:
“I regret that I must withdraw my candidacy. Despite my best efforts to pursue this opportunity in good faith, I recently received information that has made such a pursuit unworkable. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to move forward as a candidate. I find solace in knowing that our intentions and actions have been fair and sincere. I entered into this endeavor wanting to bring positive change to my community, and it is with that same spirit that I will move forward, albeit on a different path.”
Higgins' reality show is still set to air on Freeform in October, a spokesperson said.
This article was originally published at 11 a.m.
Ben Higgins might be done with dating shows, but he's not ready to staying in the spotlight before his upcoming reality show airs. The former Bachelor star is throwing his hat into the ring for political office.
According to The Denver Post, Higgins is running for office in Colorado. It was also reported that the district Higgins is running to represent — Colorado's District 4 — is heavily Democratic.
Though, the reality star made his affiliation with the Republican party official this past January. Will they accept the former Bachelor's rose? Okay, okay we'll stop.
Some locals say Higgins is serving mixed signals. "Critics say Higgins’ run for the Statehouse is merely to drum up support for Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After, the show in which he and fiancée Lauren Bushnell will star. The program is scheduled to debut this fall.
