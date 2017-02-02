20+ Super-Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Obvious

Update: This post was originally published on February 2, 2016.
Valentine's Day gifts, more than gifts for the other holidays, are tricky to navigate: They need to be thoughtful and heartfelt; they need to align with whatever relationship (or friendship) stage you and your Valentine are at; and they need to have that special touch of romance the holiday promises to deliver. But above all, it's the unexpectedness that truly makes a gift stand out.
Since even V-Day cynics can agree that February 14 is the perfect time to awe your loved ones with a killer surprise, we've gathered a collection of presents they would probably never ask for directly, but will be blown away by as soon as the tissue paper comes off. With these gifts, it's easy to spread the love (and not have to worry about those last-minute shopping jaunts, either).