Dakota Johnson Is Ready To Take A Break From Sex Scenes

Dakota Johnson's name has become practically synonymous with her role in Fifty Shades of Grey — which has itself become synonymous with its explicit depictions of sex. But Dakota Johnson wants to be seen as more than Anastasia Steele. In fact, she's done with sex scenes altogether, at least for now. "It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff," she told Glamour in herMarch cover feature. "And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I’m ready to move on." Nevertheless, the Fifty Shades franchise has provided a good jump-start to her career, she said. "This project is not going to be my swan song. It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it. And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in." Indeed, she has gone on to act in a number of other films since the first Fifty Shades movie, including last year's rom-com How to Be Single. But don't worry — Fifty Shades Darker isn't the last you'll see of Johnson and Jamie Dornan's steamy on-screen chemistry. Fifty Shades Freed aims to come out February 9, 2018, E! News reports, so Johnson hasn't left her iconic role behind just yet.
