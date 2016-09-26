There are few movies that just beg to be parodied more than Fifty Shades of Grey. But High School Musical comes pretty darn close.
In case you haven't gotten your fill of parodies from the High School Musical bad lip reading or Miley Cyrus's Fifty Shades audition on SNL, we've now been gifted with something that combines both films.
In ElleOfTheMills's "If Troy Bolton Were Like Christian Grey" video, Zac Efron plays the most popular yet reclusive boy in school. Instead of a college student conducting an interview, the protagonist is the new girl. And instead of a red room, Troy retreats to a treehouse.
The trailer's made with actual shots from High School Musical. But with that slowed-down version of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" in the background, even the most innocent of gestures take on a whole new meaning — particularly when Troy tells Gabriella "I need you right away."
Watch this work of genius below and be prepared to have both movies ruined — or just made more hilarious — for you. Somebody, please make this movie happen.
