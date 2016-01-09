Fifty Shades of Grey is supposed to be a raunchy foray into BDSM, but it was too tame for the film's 90-year-old editor. Anne V. Coates, the renowned film editor who worked on Fifty Shades, revealed that it could have been so much dirtier — and that would be fine by her.
"I thought it could have been a little more raunchy myself," she told the Hollywood Reporter.
The Oscar-winning editor knows the film's producers were trying to be as sexy as possible, but that's hard to do within the confines of the MPAA rating system.
"Creatively, it was quite interesting because they were trying to get as sexy as they could and get an R rating," Coates explained. "So we were very delicately going around some of the scenes."
If Fifty Shades is too safe for a 90-year-old woman, what does that mean for the rest of us?
Actress Dakota Johnson, who stars as Anastasia Steele in the movie, was pretty risqué in the role. She also posed nude for the March 2015 issue of W Magazine.
Maybe the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, will get a little steamier. The first trailer shows the film's "sinister, thriller vibe," so perhaps that will increase the kink.
