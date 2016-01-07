Fifty Shades of Grey made over $570 million worldwide, so if there's one thing that leading lady Dakota Johnson knows to be true, it's that plenty of people have seen her naked. And you know what? She's totally cool with it.
While accepting her 2016 People's Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Actress on Wednesday night, the star almost experienced a wardrobe malfunction when she got on stage. Though, as Johnson was quick to point out, "It's not like nobody here hasn't already seen my boobs."
Now that's how you handle what could have been an awkward moment! (Oh crap, Anastasia Steele wouldn't have handled that moment nearly as gracefully.)
Even more impressive? The actress seemed genuinely touched that she won and she thanked her co-star Jamie Dornan and told him, "I couldn't have done it without you." (If they do, as the rumor mill would have us believe, hate each other, she's being awfully cool and gracious about it.)
Check out Johnson's humble and adorable PCA moment, here:
