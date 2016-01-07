Sandra Bullock's People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech Will Melt Your Heart

Sandra Bullock scooped up the People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress tonight, and gosh darn it if she didn't win the award for favorite speech of the night in the process. This is how you give an acceptance speech, people.



First, Bullock praises the other women in her category. Yes, that's what winners usually do, but Bullock elevated the celebration of her peers in such a way that it didn't feel like a conciliatory gesture.



"I was thinking over the holidays and I was trying to figure out why I love what I do so much. It wasn't so much the end result as it is the company I get to keep along the way — the people I meet and the memories I make. And once again, you, the people, have allowed me to be in great company tonight with these women that I share this category with. None of them are happier than if someone else does something wonderful and has success. They all break molds, push that glass ceiling up, and they're all mommas. We're all working mommas who love what we do and we get to do what we do because of you," Bullock said, praising both her fellow nominees and thanking the people who voted for her in one fell swoop.



She then went on to speak about her son in a way that will absolutely melt your heart. To summarize, her kids saw her getting ready to leave for the PCAs and asked where she was going. Bullock replied, "To a show." Her son probed, "What's the name of the show?" So she told him the name and he wanted to know if he was getting an award.



Bullock told him that in order to get an award at the PCAs, he'd need to appear in movies or on television. Her son responded that he had acted that year, in something called "Videos 2015." "You mean the videos I shoot on my iPhone?" Bullock asked him. Yes, those are the videos her son was talking about.



She decided to humor him and asked what he'd say in an acceptance speech for his work in "Videos 2015." He said, "Thank you to the world and thank you to the planet." He'd keep it simple.



So, "On behalf of 'Videos 2015,' thank you to the planet, and on behalf of this momma, I would like to say thank you to the people on this planet for once again the great company, giving me a memory, and this [award]," Bullock concludes.



See? We promised your heart would melt.

