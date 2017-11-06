Just in time for the movie's latest trailer to hit the internet, fans can now own Fifty Shades Freed-themed sex toys. (Would you really expect anything less?)
On Monday, sex toy retailer Lovehoney launched a new line of sex toys, inspired by the third and final installment of author E.L. James' Fifty Shades series. The new collection, available now over at Lovehoney's site, includes everything from vibrators to nipple chains, stimulating rings, and silk ropes. With a total of 17 products, there's surely something for everyone — even if you've never picked up one of the books or seen one of the movies.
While the Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker movies also inspired their own respective sex toy collections, this one is particularly meant to reflect the characters' journey in the third book and film.
"Lots of people got their first taste of pleasure products and soft bondage from reading the books. In Fifty Shades Freed, Ana and Christian are starting to settle into married life and their sex life evolves into something more intimate," Bonny Hall, Lovehoney's product director, said in a statement shared with Refinery29. "The products are designed for fans of the Fifty Shades books who want to inject some mystery and intrigue into the bedroom."
While we may take some issue with the way the Fifty Shades series portrays BDSM and kink, we're always here to encourage you to enjoy sex toys in a healthy, safe, and consensual context — whether or not you're a Fifty Shades super fan. The movie may not be out until February, but with these toys, you're free to get a head start. Plus, it's being released just in time for Christmas shopping season, in case you know anyone who might appreciate any of these toys.
Read ahead for more photos and information on the entire collection.