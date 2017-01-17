While you're mentally preparing yourself for some Fifty Shades Darker action, actor Jamie Dornan is fielding questions about his own sex life. And they stray quite far from his on-screen leading man, Christian Grey. Dornan makes it very clear that he is not into BDSM, or anything of the sort. The 42-year-old father of two told GQ Australia that his character's sexual behavior isn't really for him, according to quotes on People. "It doesn’t float my boat," he told the Australian magazine as their February 2017 cover star. "I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually." Not only does the Fall actor not relate to Grey's sex life, he also admits he wouldn't enjoy the guy's company at all. Ever. "[He’s] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with," he said. "All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him." Truth be told, I don't think Dornan would be Grey's cup of tea either — he doesn't seem like the easy-going pub type.
Advertisement