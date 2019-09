While you're mentally preparing yourself for some Fifty Shades Darker action , actor Jamie Dornan is fielding questions about his own sex life. And they stray quite far from his on-screen leading man, Christian Grey. Dornan makes it very clear that he is not into BDSM, or anything of the sort. The 42-year-old father of two told GQ Australia that his character's sexual behavior isn't really for him, according to quotes on People . "It doesn’t float my boat," he told the Australian magazine as their February 2017 cover star. "I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually." Not only does the Fall actor not relate to Grey's sex life , he also admits he wouldn't enjoy the guy's company at all. Ever. "[He’s] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with," he said. "All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him." Truth be told, I don't think Dornan would be Grey's cup of tea either — he doesn't seem like the easy-going pub type.