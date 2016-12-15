Zayn is too much of a "gentleman" to dish about his romance with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. He will, however, giggle like a teenage boy who just went to second base when his sex life is brought up.
Hadid's ears might have been burning after her pop star boyfriend's interview on Sirius XM's Morning Mash Up yesterday. The singer was there to promote his new theme for Fifty Shades Darker, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," a collaboration with Taylor Swift. Zayn described Swift as "relaxed," and teased that a music video would be forthcoming.
While that video will no doubt draw on Fifty Shades' Christian Grey for inspiration, Zayn himself is mostly in the dark about E.L. James' steamy series. He admitted that he's neither seen nor read the Fifty Shades oeuvre. When a DJ suggested that he didn't need to because he [and, presumably, Hadid] were "living it," the former One Directioner broke down with laughter.
"I like that," he responded. We bet.
He did decline to elaborate on details about his relationship later in the interview. Guess he's discrete when he wants to be.
Surprise visit on @MorningMashUp!?! @zaynmalik talked #IDontWannaLiveForever, working with @taylorswift13, new album and holiday shopping! pic.twitter.com/GZ2j4qO5Ah— SiriusXM Hits 1 (@SiriusXMHits1) December 14, 2016
