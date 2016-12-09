Update: Taylor Swift & Zayn's New Song Is A Steamy Fan-Made Work Of Art That Tricked Us All

Update: This video has been removed from YouTube.
This post was originally published at 11:30 a.m. on December 9.
Sometimes, fan-made videos are so good that they can trick even the keenest of eyes, and that's what happened here. Zaylor fans will have to wait a bit longer for an official "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video, but we're sure something epic will drop soon.
Though this isn't the official video, it's definitely still worth watching while we eagerly await the real thing. It will still brighten up your Friday...because Zayn.
This post was originally published at 11:30 a.m. on December 9.
Sometimes, fan-made videos are so good that they can trick even the keenest of eyes, and that's what happened here. Zaylor fans will have to wait a bit longer for an official "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video, but we're sure something epic will drop soon.
Though this isn't the official video, it's definitely still worth watching while we eagerly await the real thing. It will still brighten up your Friday...because Zayn.
This post was originally published at 11:30 a.m. on December 9.
If you didn't think anything could be better than waking up to news that Taylor Swift and Zayn dropped a new song for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, then we've got some killer news for you. They were also kind enough to drop a music video for the track, and newly-appointed Zaylor fans will die for it.
The video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" features scenes of the unfairly and insanely good looking singers woven with scenes of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele lookin' all seductive (this is a soundtrack song, after all). Unfortunately, Swift and her honorary squad member (thanks to his relationship with Swift's occasional bestie, Gigi Hadid) don't ever actually appear together. Surely it must have been a challenge for the two to find the time to record a song and film together.
Though, all is not lost because if you're looking for four minutes of Zayn doing what Zayn does, you're in luck. Zayn looking wistful while playing guitar? Check. Zayn pensively (and presumably) thinking about life while sitting on a tree swing in the countryside? Check. Zayn using a lighter on his bed while looking out the window? Check.
Swift appears for approximately 17 seconds, so it's hard to say she's actually in the video but she technically is, so there's that. The real star here is Zayn's pouty gaze at everything around him, including a random crucifix on the wall. That's where the magic lies.
Check out the video, below.
The video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" features scenes of the unfairly and insanely good looking singers woven with scenes of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele lookin' all seductive (this is a soundtrack song, after all). Unfortunately, Swift and her honorary squad member (thanks to his relationship with Swift's occasional bestie, Gigi Hadid) don't ever actually appear together. Surely it must have been a challenge for the two to find the time to record a song and film together.
Though, all is not lost because if you're looking for four minutes of Zayn doing what Zayn does, you're in luck. Zayn looking wistful while playing guitar? Check. Zayn pensively (and presumably) thinking about life while sitting on a tree swing in the countryside? Check. Zayn using a lighter on his bed while looking out the window? Check.
Swift appears for approximately 17 seconds, so it's hard to say she's actually in the video but she technically is, so there's that. The real star here is Zayn's pouty gaze at everything around him, including a random crucifix on the wall. That's where the magic lies.
Check out the video, below.
Advertisement