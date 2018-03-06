If you are still feeling the post-Oscars blues like I am, then I have some news that could cheer you up. (Keep word is "could" because Timothée Chalamet, in his angelic white suit, did not hit the stage at the 90th Academy Awards once — and that is a travesty.) Visionary director Luca Guadagnino, who doubles as a fashion icon, is sharing some new and exciting details about the planned sequel for the stunning love story, Call Me by Your Name. Elio and Oliver never wanted to say good-bye, and now we may not have to either. For now.
"I'm already conceiving the story with André Aciman, and it's gonna happen five or six years afterwards," Guadagnino told USA TODAY on the Oscar's red carpet."It's gonna be a new movie, a different tone." A new movie and a different tone? Please, tell me more. "They're going to go around the world."
Pardon? Scusi? Por favor? Entschuldigung?!?!
Around the world! Is this going to be Around The World In 80 Kisses? It sounds like a tour de force of our grown up lovers embarking on a journey of both emotions and space to see what they have seen. A road trip that would make Jack Kerouac's look as basic as brunch in the West Village on a Sunday.
I'm not one to be dramatic but I am so intrigued by this whole new "tone" and new setting that it pains me to consider how far away the potential release date and onscreen reunion of Armie Hammer and Chalamet is.
In Aciman's book, there is a flash forward where Elio goes to visit Oliver two decades after their life-changing summer together, and the two grapple with their still palpable feelings for each other. By only flashing forward half a decade Guadagnino is dropping the plot line right in the thick of the AIDs epidemic, a topic he has said will be addressed in the film. The director even has an idea for the first scene of the film, where Elio, a cinephile, is seated watching an emotional scene from the 1988 Paul Vecchiali film, Once More, which was the first French film to talk about AIDs.
Elio seated, fixated, and choked up while thinking about the loves and losses that come with life? Sounds like the perfect, full-circle opening to me.
